Should you bet on David Jiricek to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Jiricek has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:06 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 12:13 Away W 5-4 OT
10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 3-1
10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:56 Home L 4-0

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

