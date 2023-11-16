The Detroit Red Wings, David Perron among them, face the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, at Avicii Arena. Considering a bet on Perron? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

David Perron vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:09 per game on the ice, is -3.

Perron has a goal in three of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Perron has a point in four of 15 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 15 games this season, Perron has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perron has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Perron has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 5 7 Points 4 3 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

