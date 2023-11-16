The Dayton Flyers (1-1) go up against the LSU Tigers (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Dayton vs. LSU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Dayton Stats Insights

Last season, the Flyers had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.

In games Dayton shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.

The Tigers ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Flyers finished 101st.

Last year, the Flyers put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Tigers gave up (70.7).

When Dayton put up more than 70.7 points last season, it went 11-1.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison

Dayton scored 73.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Flyers were better in home games last year, ceding 58.9 points per game, compared to 63.2 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Dayton fared better at home last year, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in away games.

