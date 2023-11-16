Dayton vs. LSU November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The LSU Tigers (1-0) will face the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Dayton vs. LSU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dayton Top Players (2022-23)
- Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LSU Top Players (2022-23)
- K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dayton vs. LSU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Dayton AVG
|Dayton Rank
|283rd
|67.6
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|61.0
|9th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.