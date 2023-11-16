Dayton vs. LSU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The LSU Tigers (1-1) host the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Dayton vs. LSU Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: TD Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Flyers Betting Records & Stats
- Dayton and its opponent combined to go over the point total 11 out of 32 times last season.
- The Flyers had 14 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.
- Dayton's .438 ATS win percentage (14-18-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than LSU's .333 mark (10-20-0 ATS Record).
Dayton vs. LSU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|LSU
|67.6
|136.2
|70.7
|131.7
|139.2
|Dayton
|68.6
|136.2
|61
|131.7
|131.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Dayton Insights & Trends
- The Flyers' 68.6 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Tigers allowed.
- Dayton put together a 7-4 ATS record and an 11-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.7 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Dayton vs. LSU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|LSU
|10-20-0
|14-16-0
|Dayton
|14-18-0
|11-21-0
Dayton vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|LSU
|Dayton
|10-8
|Home Record
|14-2
|0-9
|Away Record
|5-6
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.9
|62.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-10-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.