The Ohio Bobcats (0-1) face the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. Ohio 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Flyers put up 8.2 fewer points per game last year (65.2) than the Bobcats allowed their opponents to score (73.4).

When Dayton allowed fewer than 62.8 points last season, it went 3-3.

Last year, the Bobcats scored 62.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Flyers allowed.

Ohio had a 4-3 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Last season, the Bobcats had a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.6% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Flyers' opponents made.

The Flyers shot 41.9% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 38% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.

