Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Ottawa Senators at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Larkin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:49 per game on the ice, is +1.

Larkin has a goal in five games this season through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 15 games this year, Larkin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Larkin has an assist in eight of 15 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Larkin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 5 17 Points 3 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

