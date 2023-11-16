For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, is Jake Walman a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

  • Walman has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Walman has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Walman's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:56 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 23:12 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:41 Home W 6-2

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

