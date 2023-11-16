Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. Thinking about a wager on Marchenko in the Blue Jackets-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 13:31 on the ice per game.

Marchenko has a goal in four games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 14 games this year, Marchenko has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 14 games this season, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Marchenko has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 14 Games 1 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.