In the upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Klim Kostin to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kostin stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Kostin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).

Kostin has zero points on the power play.

Kostin's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:04 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:46 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:15 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:01 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 4-1 10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 6-3 10/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:30 Away W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

