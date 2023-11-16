On Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Lucas Raymond going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

  • In five of 15 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • On the power play, Raymond has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Raymond averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:39 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:04 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 16:33 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:44 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 3 0 3 16:05 Home W 6-2

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

