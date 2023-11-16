Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Miami County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covington High School at Twin Valley South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: West Alexandria, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
