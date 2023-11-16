Will Michael Rasmussen Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 16?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Michael Rasmussen to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Rasmussen stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Rasmussen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.
- Rasmussen averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Rasmussen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:59
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|W 6-2
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
