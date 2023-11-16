Will Moritz Seider score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650

Seider stats and insights

Seider has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Seider has picked up six assists on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:49 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:07 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:07 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:41 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 26:32 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 6-2

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

