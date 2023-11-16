Thursday's contest that pits the Ohio Bobcats (0-1) versus the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at Convocation Center Ohio should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-73 in favor of Ohio. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

Their last time out, the Bobcats lost 71-64 to Appalachian State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 75, Dayton 73

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats were outscored by 10.6 points per game last season, with a -309 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.8 points per game (228th in college basketball), and gave up 73.4 per outing (343rd in college basketball).

On offense, Ohio put up 62.2 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (62.8 points per game) was 0.6 PPG higher.

The Bobcats scored 60.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they performed better offensively, averaging 64.8 points per contest last year.

When playing at home, Ohio surrendered 0.9 more points per game (73.9) than when playing on the road (73.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.