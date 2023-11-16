The Boston College Eagles (2-1) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Value City Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Boston College 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 65.9 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up to opponents.

When Boston College allowed fewer than 80.1 points last season, it went 15-12.

Last year, the Buckeyes scored 80.1 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 66.7 the Eagles allowed.

Ohio State had a 22-2 record last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

The Buckeyes made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

The Eagles shot 38.3% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

Ohio State Schedule