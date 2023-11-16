The Ottawa Senators (6-7) will host the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-2) on Thursday, with both teams coming off a win in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to see the Senators attempt to defeat the the Red Wings on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Avicii Arena in , Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Senators Red Wings 5-2 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (49 in total), 17th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 55 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 15 5 12 17 8 10 51.9% Alex DeBrincat 15 10 5 15 10 9 20% Moritz Seider 15 1 10 11 8 4 - J.T. Compher 15 3 8 11 7 3 46.7% Lucas Raymond 15 5 6 11 7 6 0%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators rank 11th in goals against, allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Senators' 50 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Senators have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Senators have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players