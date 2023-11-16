The Ottawa Senators (6-7) take on the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-2) at Avicii Arena on Thursday, November 16 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Senators knocked off the Calgary Flames 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-120) Red Wings (+100) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 11 times, and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Detroit has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 6-5 in those contests.

The Red Wings have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has played 10 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Senators Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 50 (14th) Goals 55 (3rd) 44 (11th) Goals Allowed 49 (17th) 12 (12th) Power Play Goals 14 (6th) 11 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (17th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit possesses a 3-7-0 line versus the spread while going 4-4-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Six of Detroit's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season game average of 9.5 goals.

The Red Wings' 55 total goals (3.7 per game) are the third-most in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 49 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the league.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +6.

