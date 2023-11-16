Will Robby Fabbri light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 28 games last season, Fabbri scored -- but just one goal each time.

On the power play, Fabbri produced three goals and five assists.

He posted a 20.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league action in goals against.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

