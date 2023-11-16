Will Sean Kuraly Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 16?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Sean Kuraly going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuraly stats and insights
- In five of 16 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
- Kuraly has zero points on the power play.
- Kuraly's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Kuraly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
