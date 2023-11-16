The Ottawa Senators (6-7) host the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-2) at Avicii Arena on Thursday, November 16 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Senators are coming off a 4-1 triumph over the Calgary Flames, while the Red Wings knocked off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have recorded a 4-4-2 record after putting up 31 total goals (five power-play goals on 45 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 11.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 33 goals in those games.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Senators 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-120)

Senators (-120) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a record of 8-5-2 this season and are 1-2-3 in overtime contests.

Detroit has earned eight points (3-1-2) in its six games decided by one goal.

This season the Red Wings scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Detroit lost in overtime in its only game this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Red Wings have scored more than two goals 11 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-2-1).

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 4-2-1 (nine points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 3rd 3.85 Goals Scored 3.67 4th 21st 3.38 Goals Allowed 3.27 17th 8th 32.7 Shots 30.4 18th 10th 29.5 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 12th 21.82% Power Play % 22.22% 10th 24th 75% Penalty Kill % 78.95% 16th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.