The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) play the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wright State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers had given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Last season, Wright State had a 17-12 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.9% from the field.

The Raiders were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hoosiers finished 231st.

The Raiders' 79.9 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.

Wright State went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

Wright State averaged 85.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.

At home, the Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.8.

Wright State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule