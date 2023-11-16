The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) play the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Wright State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers had given up to their opponents (40.9%).
  • Last season, Wright State had a 17-12 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Raiders were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hoosiers finished 231st.
  • The Raiders' 79.9 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.
  • Wright State went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

  • Wright State averaged 85.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.
  • At home, the Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.8.
  • Wright State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Colorado State L 105-77 Moby Arena
11/14/2023 Toledo L 78-77 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
11/20/2023 Louisiana - Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 IUPUI - Wright State University Nutter Center

