Wright State vs. Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) face the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Wright State matchup in this article.
Wright State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Wright State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Wright State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-9.5)
|150.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-9.5)
|152.5
|-520
|+385
Wright State vs. Indiana Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wright State compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last year.
- Indiana won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Last season, 18 Hoosiers games went over the point total.
