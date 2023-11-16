The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) face the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Wright State matchup in this article.

Wright State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Wright State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Wright State Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-9.5) 150.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana (-9.5) 152.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wright State vs. Indiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wright State compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last year.

Indiana won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last season, 18 Hoosiers games went over the point total.

