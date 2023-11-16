Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 16?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
- Chinakhov has no points on the power play.
- Chinakhov averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
