How to Watch the Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) play the Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Beeghly Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.
Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos' 63.2 points per game last year were just 3.7 more points than the 59.5 the Penguins allowed.
- Western Michigan went 9-4 last season when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
- Last year, the 67.2 points per game the Penguins averaged were only 1.9 fewer points than the Broncos gave up (69.1).
- Youngstown State went 11-1 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Youngstown State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Xavier
|W 55-41
|Beeghly Center
|11/11/2023
|Slippery Rock (PA)
|W 78-32
|Beeghly Center
|11/16/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Beeghly Center
|11/19/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Orleans Arena
