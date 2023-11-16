The Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) play the Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Beeghly Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Broncos' 63.2 points per game last year were just 3.7 more points than the 59.5 the Penguins allowed.

Western Michigan went 9-4 last season when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.

Last year, the 67.2 points per game the Penguins averaged were only 1.9 fewer points than the Broncos gave up (69.1).

Youngstown State went 11-1 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

