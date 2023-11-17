The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Alex DeBrincat find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

  • DeBrincat has scored in seven of 16 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • DeBrincat has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
  • DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 21.2%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:53 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:11 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 21:14 Home L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

