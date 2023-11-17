The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

  • The Falcons made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Bowling Green went 9-6 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Knights ranked 361st in rebounding in college basketball. The Falcons finished 126th.
  • Last year, the 76 points per game the Falcons put up were 8.8 more points than the Knights gave up (67.2).
  • When Bowling Green scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 10-12.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison

  • Bowling Green scored 76.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.1 points per contest.
  • The Falcons ceded 74.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (83.3).
  • Bowling Green averaged 6.9 treys per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 33.5% in road games.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Chicago State W 70-41 Stroh Center
11/11/2023 Arkansas State W 81-75 Stroh Center
11/14/2023 @ Oakland L 81-62 Athletics Center O'rena
11/17/2023 Bellarmine - Stroh Center
11/24/2023 Western Kentucky - Place Bell Arena
11/25/2023 Lipscomb - Place Bell Arena

