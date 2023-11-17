How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Northern Illinois vs Georgia State (2:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Hampton vs Kent State (5:45 PM ET | November 17)
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- The Falcons made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Bowling Green went 9-6 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Knights ranked 361st in rebounding in college basketball. The Falcons finished 126th.
- Last year, the 76 points per game the Falcons put up were 8.8 more points than the Knights gave up (67.2).
- When Bowling Green scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 10-12.
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison
- Bowling Green scored 76.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.1 points per contest.
- The Falcons ceded 74.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (83.3).
- Bowling Green averaged 6.9 treys per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 33.5% in road games.
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Chicago State
|W 70-41
|Stroh Center
|11/11/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 81-75
|Stroh Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Oakland
|L 81-62
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/17/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Stroh Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Place Bell Arena
