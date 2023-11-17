Friday's contest at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) going head to head against the Bellarmine Knights (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-64 win as our model heavily favors Bowling Green.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 78, Bellarmine 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-13.5)

Bowling Green (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green Performance Insights

Last season, Bowling Green was 74th in the nation offensively (76.0 points scored per game) and eighth-worst on defense (78.5 points conceded).

With 32.5 rebounds per game and 31.8 rebounds conceded, the Falcons were 126th and 222nd in the nation, respectively, last year.

With 13.8 assists per game last year, Bowling Green was 117th in college basketball.

Last year, the Falcons were 200th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%).

Bowling Green was 290th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and 295th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%) last year.

Bowling Green attempted 64.6% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.4% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Bowling Green's baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.7% were 3-pointers.

