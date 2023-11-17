The Detroit Pistons (2-10) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSDET

BSOH and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 118 - Pistons 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 8.5)

Cavaliers (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-10.8)

Cavaliers (-10.8) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.2

The Pistons' .417 ATS win percentage (5-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .364 mark (4-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Cleveland and Detroit cover the same percentage of spreads this year (100%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Friday's line (Cavs as favorites by 8.5 or more and Pistons as underdogs by 8.5 or more).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Cleveland does it less often (54.5% of the time) than Detroit (66.7%).

The Cavaliers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-3) this season, better than the .182 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (2-9).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are putting up 110.5 points per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 112.2 points per contest (13th-ranked).

So far this season, Cleveland is pulling down 44.5 boards per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.5 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).

The Cavaliers rank 23rd in the NBA with 24.0 dimes per contest.

Cleveland is averaging 13.5 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.2 turnovers per contest (15th-ranked).

The Cavaliers rank 20th in the NBA by sinking 11.5 threes per contest, but they own a 33.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.