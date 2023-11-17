Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-10) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 220.5.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-8.5
|220.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In six of 11 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to total more than 220.5 points.
- Cleveland's outings this year have an average point total of 222.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cavaliers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Cleveland has been favored six times and won three of those games.
- Cleveland has played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.
Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|6
|54.5%
|110.5
|221.1
|112.2
|227.4
|221.6
|Pistons
|7
|58.3%
|110.6
|221.1
|115.2
|227.4
|221.0
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- When playing at home, Cleveland has a worse record against the spread (1-3-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-4-0).
- The 110.5 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 4.7 fewer points than the Pistons give up (115.2).
- Cleveland has a 1-3 record against the spread and a 1-3 record overall when scoring more than 115.2 points.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|4-7
|1-0
|6-5
|Pistons
|5-7
|3-0
|8-4
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Pistons
|110.5
|110.6
|24
|22
|1-3
|2-2
|1-3
|1-3
|112.2
|115.2
|13
|19
|4-2
|3-1
|4-2
|2-2
