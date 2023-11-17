Oddsmakers have listed player props for Evan Mobley and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSDET

BSOH and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Mobley's 19 points per game average is 1.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 11.7 is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Get Mobley gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -149) 6.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 21.5-point total set for Cade Cunningham on Friday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.