Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Clermont County, Ohio today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clermont Northeastern at Western Brown
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Mt. Orab, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.