Daniel Sprong will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Friday at Avicii Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Sprong's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Daniel Sprong vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sprong Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Sprong has averaged 13:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In four of 16 games this season, Sprong has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in nine of 16 games this season, Sprong has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Sprong has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 16 games played.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Sprong goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Sprong has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sprong Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 16 Games 2 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.