Darius Garland plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Garland, in his last appearance, had 16 points and six assists in a 132-120 loss to the Kings.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Over 2.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+108)

Over 7.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118.5 points per contest last season made the Pistons the 27th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Pistons gave up 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 25.8 assists last season, the Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12 makes per game.

Darius Garland vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 24 21 3 7 5 0 2 11/27/2022 40 19 3 10 0 0 0

