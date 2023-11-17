David Perron will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Friday at Avicii Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Perron in that upcoming Red Wings-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Perron vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron has averaged 15:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Perron has a goal in four of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Perron has a point in five of 16 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Perron has an assist in three of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Perron's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Perron having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perron Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 16 Games 4 8 Points 0 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.