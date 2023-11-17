The Dayton Flyers (2-1) take on the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN2.

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Dayton had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Red Storm ranked fifth in rebounding in college basketball, the Flyers finished 101st.

Last year, the Flyers scored 6.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).

When Dayton put up more than 75.2 points last season, it went 8-0.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Dayton performed better in home games last season, scoring 73.9 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game in away games.

The Flyers gave up 58.9 points per game last season at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.2).

In home games, Dayton drained 1.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.2%).

