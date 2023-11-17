The Dayton Flyers (2-1) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) hit the court at TD Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton Betting Records & Stats

Dayton won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

St. John's (NY)'s .483 ATS win percentage (14-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Dayton's .438 mark (14-18-0 ATS Record).

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 68.6 145.9 61.0 136.2 131.4 St. John's (NY) 77.3 145.9 75.2 136.2 152.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

Last year, the Flyers recorded 6.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).

When Dayton scored more than 75.2 points last season, it went 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 14-18-0 11-21-0 St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 14-15-0

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton St. John's (NY) 14-2 Home Record 11-5 5-6 Away Record 3-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.