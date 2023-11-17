Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Franklin County, Ohio today? We've got you covered.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethel High School at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Worthington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northmont High School at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbus Academy at The Wellington School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Conference: Mid-State League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
