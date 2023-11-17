The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jeff Petry find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

Petry is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Petry has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:16 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:45 Home W 5-4 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:32 Home W 6-3 10/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

