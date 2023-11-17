The Hampton Pirates (1-2) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It tips at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47%).

In games Kent State shot better than 47% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pirates ranked 294th.

Last year, the Golden Flashes put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (76.1) than the Pirates allowed (77.5).

Kent State went 14-0 last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

Kent State scored 83.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.3).

The Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game last year at home, which was 0.5 more points than they allowed in away games (65.2).

Kent State averaged 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.2 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

