Friday's contest features the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) and the Hampton Pirates (1-2) clashing at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 96-75 victory for heavily favored Kent State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:45 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kent State vs. Hampton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Kent State vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 96, Hampton 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Hampton

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-20.1)

Kent State (-20.1) Computer Predicted Total: 171.0

Kent State Performance Insights

Last season, Kent State was 73rd in college basketball offensively (76.1 points scored per game) and 55th on defense (65.9 points conceded).

The Golden Flashes were 126th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.5) and 170th in rebounds allowed (31) last season.

Last season Kent State was ranked 237th in the nation in assists with 12.3 per game.

Last year, the Golden Flashes were 112th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.9 per game) and 209th in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Giving up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.1% from downtown last year, Kent State was 140th and 40th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Kent State attempted 38.4% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.6% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.7% of Kent State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

