Kent State vs. Hampton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) and the Hampton Pirates (1-2) hit the court at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Kent State vs. Hampton Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Kent State Betting Records & Stats
- Kent State put together a 20-11-0 ATS record last year.
- Hampton (13-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 64.5% of the time, 12.5% less often than Kent State (20-11-0) last year.
Kent State vs. Hampton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kent State
|76.1
|144.3
|65.9
|143.4
|143.7
|Hampton
|68.2
|144.3
|77.5
|143.4
|143.9
Additional Kent State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Golden Flashes put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (76.1) than the Pirates allowed (77.5).
- Kent State had a 9-4 record against the spread and a 14-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 77.5 points.
Kent State vs. Hampton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kent State
|20-11-0
|12-19-0
|Hampton
|13-12-0
|13-12-0
Kent State vs. Hampton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kent State
|Hampton
|15-0
|Home Record
|7-6
|9-6
|Away Record
|1-13
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|8-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|83.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.9
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|2-12-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
