The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) and the Hampton Pirates (1-2) hit the court at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Kent State vs. Hampton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State put together a 20-11-0 ATS record last year.

Hampton (13-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 64.5% of the time, 12.5% less often than Kent State (20-11-0) last year.

Kent State vs. Hampton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 76.1 144.3 65.9 143.4 143.7 Hampton 68.2 144.3 77.5 143.4 143.9

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Flashes put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (76.1) than the Pirates allowed (77.5).

Kent State had a 9-4 record against the spread and a 14-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 77.5 points.

Kent State vs. Hampton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 20-11-0 12-19-0 Hampton 13-12-0 13-12-0

Kent State vs. Hampton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Hampton 15-0 Home Record 7-6 9-6 Away Record 1-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

