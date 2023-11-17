The Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2), coming off a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, visit the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-3) at Avicii Arena on Friday, November 17 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Red Wings lost to the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in overtime in their last outing.

The Red Wings have a 3-4-3 record during their last 10 contests. They have scored 29 total goals (five power-play goals on 43 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 11.6%) while giving up 36 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Friday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Red Wings 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+135)

Red Wings (+135) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.2 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have an 8-5-3 record this season and are 1-3-4 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the seven games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Detroit lost in overtime in its only game this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Red Wings have scored more than two goals in 12 games, earning 18 points from those contests.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 4-2-2 (10 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 9th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.69 5th 25th 3.53 Goals Allowed 3.38 19th 10th 32.2 Shots 31.1 16th 19th 30.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 6th 28.26% Power Play % 21.21% 13th 28th 72% Penalty Kill % 79.37% 15th

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET

Avicii Arena

