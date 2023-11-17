Max Strus and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will take the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 15, Strus produced 14 points and seven assists in a 109-95 win against the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Strus' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-108)

Over 14.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.5 points per game last season made the Pistons the 27th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest last year, the Pistons were 22nd in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pistons allowed 25.8 per contest last year, ranking them 18th in the league.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12 makes per game.

Max Strus vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 29 9 3 2 2 0 0 3/19/2023 24 5 2 1 1 0 0 12/6/2022 30 11 4 2 3 1 0

