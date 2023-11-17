Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Miami County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethel High School at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Worthington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
