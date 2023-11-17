Friday's game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) and the Coppin State Eagles (0-4) at Millett Hall is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-58 and heavily favors Miami (OH) to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 75, Coppin State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (OH) (-16.5)

Miami (OH) (-16.5) Computer Predicted Total: 132.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

Miami (OH) scored 73.7 points per game and gave up 74.5 last season, ranking them 129th in college basketball on offense and 303rd defensively.

At 28.8 rebounds per game and 31.6 rebounds conceded, the RedHawks were 322nd and 206th in the country, respectively, last year.

Miami (OH) was 117th in college basketball in assists (13.8 per game) last year.

At 7.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.0% from downtown last year, the RedHawks were 125th and 183rd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Miami (OH) was 177th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last season. It was 235th in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.5%.

Miami (OH) attempted 40.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 59.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of Miami (OH)'s baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.9% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.