Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-2) will face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Millett Hall. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Miami (OH) Rank
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|303rd
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|362nd
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|27.6
|354th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.3
|358th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|291st
|13.0
|Turnovers
|14.3
|340th
