The Coppin State Eagles (0-2) will face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Millett Hall. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Game Information

Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 72.0 169th 303rd 74.5 Points Allowed 83.2 362nd 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 27.6 354th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 5.3 358th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 8.4 66th 117th 13.8 Assists 11.3 313th 291st 13.0 Turnovers 14.3 340th

