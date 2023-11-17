With three games on the NHL slate Friday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 15 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Nylander's stats: 10 goals in 15 games

John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +150 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Tavares' stats: 6 goals in 15 games

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +185 to score

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 DeBrincat's stats: 11 goals in 16 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs) +195 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Marner's stats: 5 goals in 15 games

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +200 to score

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Larkin's stats: 5 goals in 16 games

David Perron (Red Wings) +300 to score

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Perron's stats: 4 goals in 16 games

Daniel Sprong (Red Wings) +310 to score

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Sprong's stats: 4 goals in 16 games

Tyler Bertuzzi (Maple Leafs) +310 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Bertuzzi's stats: 3 goals in 15 games

Lucas Raymond (Red Wings) +320 to score

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17 Raymond's stats: 6 goals in 16 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.