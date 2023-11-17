Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Putnam County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Putnam County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Bluffton at Columbus Grove
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Findlay, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
