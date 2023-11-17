The injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-3) ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is slated for 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Austin Czarnik C Questionable Lower Body

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

, Arena: Avicii Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

With 59 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the league's third-best offense.

Detroit has conceded 54 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 24th in the league.

With a goal differential of +5, they are 13th in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (53 total, 3.5 per game).

Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-165) Red Wings (+135) 6.5

